According to the photos and videos that have surfaced online, fences are being built around the White House following protests by people seeking justice for black American, George Floyd and calling for an end to police brutality in the United States of America.

As the protests continues to intensify, demonstrators have been seen outside the White House with the US President Donald Trump reportedly hiding in a bunker in the White House at a time but he later claimed he was “inspecting” the bunker and not hiding.

Now, walls are being built around the White House.

The White House already has a fence surrounding it which makes it hard to get into it. However, an extra fence is now going up.

Americans have taken to Twitter to mock their president for’ hiding himself behind a fence.”

See below;

See videos

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

Fence perimeter around the White House today pic.twitter.com/OyIWcNDmrZ — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 2, 2020

