In light of one of the major fraud cases in Nigeria’s history, A Twitter influencer has taken to the platform to “call the attention” of the Nigerian anti graft agency, EFCC to an alleged fraud case against President Buhari.

The influencer identified as Danny Walterr shared screenshots of what looks like a private conversation between him and the EFCC’s social media account.



In the chat, the man could be seen reporting a fraud case that involves President Buhari:



In response to these allegations, the agency quickly replied to one of Danny’s tweets warning him to take down the Screenshot of ‘conversation’ between him and the the official handle and tender an appropriate apology to the agency:

Dear Danny, We have been made aware of this embarrassing allegation which you know is untrue. We ask that you take this down and apologize appropriately. #TheEagle is watching! Kind regards.

