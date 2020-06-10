According to a report gathered online, two housemaids in Lagos have been charged to court after they were arrested by the police over alleged defilement.

The two girls both teenagers identified as Peace Sunday, 19, and Bose Augustine, 18 defiled a two and a 17-year-old girl who are daughters of their employer.

It was revealed that Peace and Bose defiled the girls with their fingers and a piece of stick.

Upon the orders of the presiding Magistrate in charge of emergency cases at the court, Mrs. Doja Ojo, the girls who stand accused have been temporarily remanded at the police stating awaiting a directive from the office of the Directorate of the Public Prosecution, (DPP).

The housemaids were picked up by the Ilasan Divisional Police Command, Lekki after parents of the two victims made a report at the station.

Peace and Bose were charged with 3 counts of unlawful and indecent [email protected] penetration into the victims private part and @nus using fingers and wooden sticks

Investigations into the case have begun as the leader at the Juvenile and Women section, Inspector Orukoton Lonikola was ordered by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, CSP Onyinye Onwua Meagbu.

HOT NOW