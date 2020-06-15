Nigerian popular photographer, TY Bello in a recent post on social media has revealed the last WhatsApp chat she had with her late friend and former beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, who passed on Sunday.

TY Bello shared a screenshot of the last chat they had which was about the preparations for Ibidun’s 40th birthday which was supposed to be in July.

In the chat, Ibidun, who was the wife of Trinity House Senior Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, expressed her desire to help some families have children.

TY Bello dropped the screenshot and captioned it;

“23:39 .. that’s all I want ..I just want to make 40 homes happy . This was @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s last message to me . This is who she was .. this was what she had on her mind . She never forgot others going through the pain of waiting.even at the very end . #IBIDUNNI”

