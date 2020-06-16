The United Bank for Africa, UBA has reportedly donated the sum of N1 million to a painter who got electrocuted in one of their branches.

Akure based Nigerian activist, Olufemi Fasipe called the attention of the bank on social media to a painter named Mr. Aderemi Olanrewaju who got electrocuted in one of their branches while on duty.

According to Yemi, the painter, Mr. Adeyemi who resides in Addo-Ekiti was contracted by a yet-to-be-identified branch of UBA to repaint the premises. While carrying out his duties, the painter got sucked into a Mini transformer and got electrocuted; losing an arm to the tragic accident.

This man is a painter in Ado Ekiti he was contracted by @UBAGroup to paint one of their branches in December 2019. While he was painting the fence, the transformer within the premises sucked him in & he was electrocuted. Fellow Nigerians, help me ask UBA why they abandoned him. pic.twitter.com/10RCOj1afG — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 15, 2020

The accident was reported to have happened December last 2019. Mr. Adeyemi whose health wasn’t getting any better reached out to Yemi to help his plight.

It was reported that a delegate from the bank was sent to the painter’s house and he was given a check of N1 million. The painter can attest to these claims, watch his video below:

Fellow Nigerians, help me say thank you to @UBAGroup they sent a delegate to the painter who was electrocuted, Mr. Aderemi Olanrewaju this morning, and gave him a check of 1million naira to commence treatment. Thank you all for adding your voice ✊💕 pic.twitter.com/Fo3Tn5Xn4X — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 16, 2020

