Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu took to her social media handle to join many people across the world to celebrate fathers on the World Fathers day which took place on Sunday June 21.

Elendu shared the above photo of her father on her Instagram page and wrote.

”Happy Fathers day to my Sugar rush, my no1 fan, my driving force, my britico, my first love..your simplicity, wealth of knowledge and humility has taught me a lot,May God bless you for all you do for me and my siblings. You’re the best Father in the entire universe.. You surely will reap the fruits of your Labour Dad. I love you”

However, some trolls reacted to her post by mocking her father. See below;

Uche Elendu on seeing the comments fired back at the trolls. She disclosed that her father doesn’t have to dress to impress anyone.

She went further to state that the money her father gave her for her business, most people will have to sleep with 34 men to get half of it or borrow from the bank.

See her post below;

