According to the statement via the UEFA official website, the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

It disclosed that a decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16 second legs will take place at the home team’s stadium or in Portugal.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be split between Benfica’s Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade. The Estádio do Dragão in Porto and the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães will host the four outstanding round of 16 second legs if required.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been on hold since Wednesday 11 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The revised schedule to conclude this season’s competition was confirmed following Wednesday’s UEFA Executive Committee meeting.

See the calender below;

