In a story gaining momentum on Social media, a Ugandan lady named Sharon has called out a Nigerian man, Ralph for defrauding her. According to the lady, the man who was her boyfriend traveled to the East African country last December to meet his girlfriend he had met on social media for the first time.

Sharon revealed that had agreed to ‘Dutch” the bills but she was made to foot all expenses with a promise of refund from the Nigerian boyfriend who left the shores of the country to meet his Ugandan babe:

Read Sharon’s account below

I don’t like doing this but this shit has gone way beyond my patience

,i just have to say it out. Myself and One of your Nigerian Twitter influencers,Ralph

have known ourselves for sometime now.We met on Twitter & talked everyday.The energy was massive & undeniable.

We got into a relationship and it was all nice & good. We grew closer everyday. Video calls, texts, late night chats. We agreed to see in December and that made us happy. We came up with the agreement to split the billing 50-50 as it would be too much on him to carry.

Ralph arrived Uganda on 18th December, 2019. I received him from the airport and we were fucking excited to meet like expected, we went to the hotel that I paid for with my money. This guy was ordering for expensive shit only but I paid and that was where this story began.

I noticed he didn’t come with money at least his 50% as we previously agreed, I was stunned and couldn’t believe it but being an actor & all he has always had his way with words and promised he was gonna refund half of whatever I would spend on him during his stay in Uganda.

I agreed and obviously wanted to please him and get the relationship moving. We had fun. Did some sight seeing and had quality time together. One week quickly passed and he traveled back to Nigeria. I paid for his ticket back home.

t’s been 5 months now & I haven’t seen my money. I see him balling tho. All I want is my cash because asides blogging, Twitter and school, I’m my own woman. Ralph had the nerve to block me on Whatsapp. Nigerians ask

Ralph to please refund my money!!!