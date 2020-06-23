The United Nations in a recent announcement has appointed Nigerian veteran singer and Hypertek boss, Innocent Idibia ‘2Baba’ as its Refugees Goodwill Ambassador.
This latest update was made public by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday via Instagram.
2Baba also confirmed the announcement via his Instagram account, writing: “I am honored and humbled by my new appointment as a regional goodwill ambassador of UNHCR.”
He wrote, “Thanks for the recognition, this will no doubt deepen my commitment to supporting the effort of UNHCR personnel and volunteers who are on ground every day, working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced persons across the world.
“Blessings one and all.”
In a video shared by UNHCR, Tufce said he knows he’s equal to the task. He also promised to raise awareness for those forced to flee from their homes.
We are so excited to share the news that @official2baba has been appointed @refugees Goodwill Ambassador! 💯💯🥳 __ 2Baba, your steadfast commitment for refugees and internally displaced people is remarkable and we are excited to continue this journey with you! Thank you for uplifting the narrative of the African refugee and IDPs. #WithRefugees
