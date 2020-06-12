Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido appears to have totally chosen not to react to his rumoured fourth baby mama reports making the rounds on Social media.

The father of three who announced his break from social media and staying aloof from a lot of his contacts by changing his private contact was seen in a new video having a nice time with his crew members as they take turns in playing table tennis in his new Banana Island home.

Everyone has been waiting for some sort of response from OBO but this time around, he chose to stay mute and watch the allegations die a natural death of waiting it out.

A video spotted on Instagram, Naijaeverything’s page shows what he does while the everyone chews on his name on social media.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW