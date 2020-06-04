Recall that back in May, Nigerian artiste and songwriter, Seyi Shay claimed her Instagram account was compromised and during the early hours of Friday May 22, 2020, the verified account of the music star was deactivated.

This comes after the music star raised an alarm on Thursday May 21, 2020 about not approving the release of the three semi-nude photos, which appeared on her Instagram page.

Well, it looks like Seyi Shay has finally returned to Instagram this month as her official handle is now active.

Seyi Shay on June 1st also reacted to the rape cases in Nigerian as she wrote via her IG handle; “All over the world, #justicefortina #justiceforuwa #theshowmustbepaused #blackouttuesday”

