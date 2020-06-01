The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, reacted to the reported rape and subsequent death of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) undergraduate, Uwa Omozuwa.

The leader of one of the most popular churches in the country reacted to the tragic incident on Instagram saying what can be done at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa.

He wrote,

“All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation . . #justiceforuwa”

The Redeemed Christian Church of God also released a statement where they explained why Uwa was in church during the lockdown, how she was found, and the actions taken after she was found lying in the pool of her blood.

