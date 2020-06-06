Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her middle school graduation day.
Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26 alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, as well as seven other victims. She was 13 years old.
On Friday, Vanessa posted a message on Instagram reading, “Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020.”
