South Africans have taken to Social media to call for the exit of Nigerians from their country following a viral video of a South African lady dancing n*ked in the apartment of Nigerian men.

In the video that has saturated the South African social media space, the lady could be seen strip teasing for a group of Nigerian men living in Cape Town. The group was having some sort of gyration in their spacious living room and could be heard communicating in the Yoruba Language.

South Africans reacting to the video claimed that Nigerians in their country should leave as they do nothing but influence them negatively.

One user wrote: “Bloody Nigerians drugging our sisters”

