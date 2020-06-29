Media Personnel, Daddy Freeze continue to be under criticism after a video of him and Hushpuppi surfaced on the social media.

Despite the fact that Daddy Freeze has responded that he didn’t know Hushpuppi was into fraud, Nigerians continue to criticise him.

In a latest post, a follower asked Daddy Freeze how he was unable to know Hushpuppi was into Fraud despite his (Daddy Freeze) claim to know so much.

The media personnel in his response told the follower to wait till Hushpuppi is proven guilty in court.

He said, “But I can smell that you’re a ninnyhammer from a mile away. Wait till Hushpuppi is proven guilty by the courts. Whatever happened to don’t judge? Is it reserved only for fraudulent pastors who tell you that without tithe you can’t make heaven? Thats the real YAHOO if you ask me.”

But I can smell that you’re a ninnyhammer from a mile away. Wait till Hushpuppi is proven guilty by the courts. Whatever happened to don’t judge? Is it reserved only for fraudulent pastors who tell you that without tithe you can’t make heaven?

Thats the real YAHOO if you ask me. https://t.co/XcGlveGGM5 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) June 29, 2020

HOT NOW