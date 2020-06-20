Diran Ajayi, The younger brother of late beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo-Ajayi could only hold it together for as long as he uttered his first words when he was called upon to give a speech at the Night of Tribute held in his sister’s honour.

Diran struggled with words but still managed to eulogize his elder sister who died on Sunday, June 14th,

He thanked Pastor Ituah Ighodalo for being a good husband who loved his sister dearly.

“Thank you for taking care of my sister, if she comes back again she will marry you”, he said before bursting into uncontrollable tears.

Watch the emotional moment below:

