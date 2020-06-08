Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in a recent social media post shared one of the photos of her husband, Ned Nwoko playing tennis.

The post was actually a repost from Ned Nwoko’s Instagram account as he urged his followers and other social media users to keep exercising. The 59-year-old took to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon to share lovely photos of himself playing Lawn Tennis in his Mansion.

In his post, he wrote;

“I believe Sports and physical exercise are the foundation of healthy living. For me tennis gives me joy and satisfaction. Find your Own Sports Rythm. #StayAlive”

To show that she really supports her husband’s move of wanting to keep fit and stay vibrant for her, she shared the photo on her Instastories.

This couple have been more affectionate towards each other since they announced that they’re both expecting their first child together. Regina has been all shades of nothing but cute in her gestation period.

For add-ons, check out lovely photos of her glowing in her first pregnancy (The images are clickable)

