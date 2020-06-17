Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels seems concerned about which of her friends should come to her house and the ones that shouldn’t come.

In a recent video, Regina Daniels advised women that it is not wise to allow their busty friends into their matrimonial homes.

A pregnant Regina, who seemed like she was joking in the video was seen bidding her friend goodbye after a visit.

The actress asked her friend to give her a hug and the friend obliged.

Regina then spoke about the lady’s boobs, saying it isn’t wise to have busty friends over.

“We shouldn’t allow girls with big breasts to come to our matrimonial home,” Regina says, then adds in Igbo, “Because of my husband.”

