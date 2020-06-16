The US popular messaging app, WhatsApp, keeps adding more features to the app to make it more useful as well keeping its billion of users.

According to the latest update, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to send and receive money via Facebook Pay, a payment service.

The social media app disclosed the new development in a blog post on Monday.

It however disclosed that users in Brazil would be the first to be able to send and receive money through the Facebook-owned platform.

“We’re excited to announce that starting today we’re bringing digital payments to WhatsApp users in Brazil. People will be able to send money securely or make a purchase from a local business without leaving their chat,” it said.

It is understood that users will need to link a credit or debit card to their WhatsApp account and also have to enter a six-digit pin or use fingerprint to complete transactions.

“Sending money or making a purchase on WhatsApp is free for people. Businesses will pay a processing fee to receive customer payments, similar to what they may already pay when accepting a credit card transaction,” it added.

“Payments on WhatsApp are beginning to roll out to people across Brazil beginning today and we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward.”

This latest development comes about two years after the Facebook-owned services first tested the digital payments feature in India.

HOT NOW