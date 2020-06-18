Nollywood actor known for his comic act, Williams Uchemba has made a laudable decision to sponsor the education of a young man identified as Demola, and also adopted him.

Uchemba made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday as he vowed to sponsor his university education.

The funny actor shared a picture of himself and the 18-year-old, as he announced that Demola is determined to study economics at the university, and he is ready to sponsor and mentor him with the knowledge.

He wrote, “Few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furniture for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice…Few days ago I went to a furniture store to make some furnitures for my ongoing projects and when they took me to the workshop, I saw this young man Demola who was one of the carpenters but as an apprentice. I asked him some questions and realized that he is a very smart young boy, so I invited him to my house to know more about him. He is 18 years of age, has finished secondary school (with good grades) and would love to study Economics in the University but can’t further his education because he doesn’t have a sponsor to put him through school. So today I decided to adopt Demola not only to sponsor him through school but to mentor him with the knowledge and other information that has made me who I am today, till he becomes the man God destined him to be. Say hello to my new son 😊.”

