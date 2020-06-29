Nollywood comic actor Williams Uchemba has showed his philanthropic side once again.
Recall that the actor recently adopted a young man named Demola, who he intends to sponsor his education.
See also: Williams Uchemba adopts young man, vows to sponsor his education
Well, the actor in a latest post via his social media page announced he fed 1000 people on Sunday.
He thanked God and other partners who made it possible.
He said: By the help of God we feed 1000 people today the rain tried to stop us but I guess we are not salt.
I want to thank the founder of @youthindiaspora, @a1chisom for partnering with me on this one, Nigerian Army, the response squad and the police for helping us coordinate everything and I want to also thank the @williams_uchembafoundation team for the work well done and lastly, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving us the grace and strength to keep pushing. 🙏🏾 full video coming up soon.
View this post on Instagram
By the help of God we feed 1000 people today the rain tried to stop us but I guess we are not salt. I want to thank the the founder of @youthindiaspora , @a1chisom for partnering with me on this one , Nigerian Army, the response squad and the police for helping us coordinate everything and I want to also thank the @williams_uchembafoundation team for the work well done and lastly I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving us the grace and strength to keep pushing. 🙏🏾 full video coming up soon.
HOT NOW
- UN reacts to viral video of staff having s*x in public, inside official car (watch)
- Davido sends his road manager, Aloma out of the mansion he bought for his DMW crew -See what really happened
- Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke celebrates her first broken tooth -Receives N100k cash, flowers and more (Photos)
Discussion about this post