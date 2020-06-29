Nollywood comic actor Williams Uchemba has showed his philanthropic side once again.

Recall that the actor recently adopted a young man named Demola, who he intends to sponsor his education.

See also: Williams Uchemba adopts young man, vows to sponsor his education

Well, the actor in a latest post via his social media page announced he fed 1000 people on Sunday.

He thanked God and other partners who made it possible.

He said: By the help of God we feed 1000 people today the rain tried to stop us but I guess we are not salt.

I want to thank the founder of @youthindiaspora, @a1chisom for partnering with me on this one, Nigerian Army, the response squad and the police for helping us coordinate everything and I want to also thank the @williams_uchembafoundation team for the work well done and lastly, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving us the grace and strength to keep pushing. 🙏🏾 full video coming up soon.

