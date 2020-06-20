Top Nigerian singers, Wizkid, Olamide, Naira Marley and others have reciprocated the gesture of co-star, Davido who unfollowed almost everyone on his Instagram page few days ago.

Davido who seems to be caught up in some sort of midlife crisis decided to stay aloof from everyone a few weeks ago.

This comes after the singer put out a public announcement via his Instagram page. He noted he has been putting others first and it is now time for him to live his life.

In his words;

“If you can’t reach me, don’t reach me!!! I’ll contact you. All my life I’ve put people before me. It’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself. I’ve changed my number. I needed some cleansing to do y’all.”

A check on their individual accounts showed that they are no more following Davido on Instagram.

See the screenshots below;



