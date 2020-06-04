A woman in her sixties has revealed she is constantly having to remind men that she is ‘old enough to be their mum’ after admirers in their twenties treated her Instagram profile like a Tinder account, DailyMail UK reports.

Sheila Kiss, 62, from Birmingham, started her health and fitness lifestyle when she turned 30 after she had her second child, Shannon, 33.

The model and fitness buff was always interested in keeping toned rather than skinny, so when she was in her forties, she joined a gym and began weightlifting.

Since then, she has been sticking to a routine of working out for two hours a day, six days a week.

Over the years she has been sculpting her lean body even into her sixties, which has improved her flexibility – and with a no-calorie counting and avoiding scales philosophy, Sheila, who is currently living in Bali, Indonesia, says she feels ‘super strong’.

The 62-year-old is now sharing her impressive abs and youthful physique with over 55,000 followers on Instagram – and admits that younger men from the age of 20 constantly confuse her page with Tinder as she receives a lot of dating requests.

‘I started my health and fitness lifestyle when I was about thirty after my second child. I resumed tennis again twice a week and also started aerobics,’ Sheila said.

Aerobics was really popular in the eighties and I could go five days a week, even with three children.

‘I was also modelling at the time and sometimes it was swimwear parades so it was important that you maintained your weight.’

