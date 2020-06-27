A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a sad story of how his aunt died moments after giving birth to triplets

According to twitter user identified as Sarki Suleiman, his aunt who has been married for 9years without an issue finally conceived and gave birth to a set of triplets but died moments after giving birth to them.

Sarki had taken to the platform yesterday to break the good news, updated it a few hours later that his aunt didn’t make it

Read his tweets below:

