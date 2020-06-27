Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has ruffled up a sect of Nigerian girls known for dating internet scammers loosely known as Yahoo Boys.
The controversial actress took to her Instagram page to call for the spouses of yahoo boys to be arrested alongside them. Etinosa buttressed that they are accomplices to the dastardly act and as such should not be spared when the main culprit his arrested for his crimes.
Etinosa’s video is spurred from the trending arrest of infamous Nigerian Bigg boy and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi.
Watch the video below:
Many girls will not like this video 😂😂😂 Let me eat my corn and reduce the volume 🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️🏃🏽♀️😂😂😂😂 #EdoBabe #Hushpuppi
