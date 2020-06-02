Another Nigerian man has taken to social media to make insensitive about raping a female social media user. The man identified as @onitaiw90103522 on Twitter took to the platform to threaten a female user of rape after she shared photos of herself to usher in the new month.

The Lady with handle @Ada_Zee_ took to twitter, shared her new photos with the caption:

Hello, June.

See her Photos Below:

While reacting to the photos, the Twitter user with handle @Onitaiw90103522 replied saying:

You are the next to be raped

His comment and photos are now being circulated on Twitter after he was reported and taken down from the platform by the support team.

