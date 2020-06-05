Reality TV star Khafi Kareem has hailed former Big Brother Naija housemate turned best friend, Tacha as she achieves the feat of selling out her Power Bank merchandise in less than 2hrs.

Recall The reality star took to Twitter to celebrate with her fans after her Titans bought 500 pieces of the power banks. The power bank costs N15k for one piece.

Sharing the good news with her fans, Tacha said titans ‘confidently brag differently’. She also thanked her twitter fans for their love and support towards her brand.

In her words;

“WE F*CKING SOLD OUT!!!!!!!! WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!! SOLD OUT!!FUCKING SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!#PowerTacha”

In reaction to the news, her best, Khafi took to twitter to celebrate Tacha.

She wrote: You cannot disqualify the qualified by God. Simple.

