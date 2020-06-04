Reality TV star, Uti Nwachukwu has reacted to the rape allegations meted against him from a lady on social media. The media personality took to his Instagram page to threaten bloggers and news platforms for featuring rape accusations from alleged rape victims.

Recall a Twitter user Princess @KambiliKorie narrated how she was sexually assaulted by Uti Nwachukwu sometime in 2017 earlier. In an Instagram post, the actor refuted all her claims by directing her to go to the authorities and lay official complaints.

Read his statement below:

I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible. Furthermore I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime if after 3 days u fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and Libel I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame.

How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago?

You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation? .

Once again dear faceless victim, 3 days and your time starts now.

