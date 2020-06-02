Femi Kuti, the eldest son of late Fela Kuti, has reacted to the passing away of veteran reggae artiste, Majek Fashek.

Femi in his tribute to the late artiste via his social media handle stressed that Majek will always be loved as he brought great vibes to the industry.

He wrote on Instagram, “RIP Majek Fashek. You made great music and brought great vibes. You will always be loved my brother,” he wrote on Instagram.

Recall that Majek Fashek’s death was earlier confirmed by his manager, Omenka Uzoma.

Majek Fashek was also known as the Rain Maker, and the rain which fell today has been termed by some of his fans as a sign of his death.

