Nollywood actress has been advised by social media users to stop flaunting her pregnancy on social media.

An Instagram user @Chrisuzzy may want what is best for the young billionaire wife, Regina Daniels hence his decision to warn her to desist from sharing her baby bump on social media.

Ever since Regina and her husband announced her pregnancy on social media, the actress take daily inventory of photos shared on her social media pages but her fans are a bit wary of what they termed a reckless act.

Regina Daniels needed to prove a point that, YES! her 64-year-old husband is not a deadwood after all. He could get her pregnant and make her a proud mother. It is understandable but the fan thinks otherwise.

According to @Chrisuzzy, it is safe to stop sharing the images before social media devils get their evil hands on the innocent baby.

Quote:

“Regina stop posting this on social @thechefchi posted hers after delivery you should do the same i’m telling you social media devil is worst than the village own”

Will Regina Daniels heed to this advice???

