Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke has riled up Nigerians over her indecent and unruly attitude at the BBNaija PepperDem Reunion.

People are quite mad at her for attacking her fellow former housemate at the BBNaija PepperDem Reunion as she attempted to physically assault Omashola after a misunderstanding.

Replying to this, some social media users have described the 2019 Big Brother Naija winner as arrogant and proud as some also advised her to emulate her rival Tacha.

A user replied; If you don’t stop attacking your fellow housemates your downfall is near. Your pride is too much, I don’t know how much you think you have that make you brag like this.

