Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has thrown a major shade at his colleagues, Kizz Daniel, Joeboy and Burna Boy.

In a series of posts on his Instastory he out Kizz Daniel for abandoning Oberz who he claimed thought the ‘Woju crooner’ how to make music. Zlatan vowed to make Oberz more successful than Kizz Daniel in the music industry.

He also questioned if rave of the moment, Joeboy really knows about the music business or he is justly famous.

Zlatan also acknowledged that Joeboy is talented.

He also recounted how he told Burna Boy about the birth of his child but the latter simply questioned his decision rather than congratulating him.



