An 11-year-old boy identified as Chiemezie who was earlier reported missing by his mother, has been found. The single mother had previously taken to her social media page to cry out over her missing boy whom she said was last seen at Onitsha.

The mother identified as Nelo Ayowinter has now served an update on the situation and the good news is he has been found.

Sharing an update via her Twitter, Nelo wrote ;

Glory to God umunnem He has been found. Your prayers and concerns got him safe. He was found in Asaba where he went to take bus to Lagos and was detained by the park people, until they found someone from my hometown who then brought him back to the village not up to 30mins ago

