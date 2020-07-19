Nollywood actress, and businesswoman Mercy Aigbe, in a recent post via social media shared pictures of her first child Michelle who just clocked 19.

The proud mother was full of thanks to God for the huge blessing of having a baby girl.

She wrote:

I woke up with a heart full of gratitude 🙏🙏🙏 For indeed Jehovah has been faithful! Which of your blessings can I deny Abba Father! Who am I that you are this mindful of me Papa?! I return all glory, honor, adoration to your holy name! I stand in Awe of you Jehovah! Be thou forever be exalted! I worship and praise your holy name, agbanilagbatan! 19 years today you gave me this huge blessing and since then you have never ceased blessing me! Father I have come to your throne of Grace to say THANK YOU 🙏 ……. happy birthday my brown sugar @michelleio__ 😍

Happy birthday to the C.E.O @michellebeauty___ ….. brand influencer, ambassador to a lot of brands! I couldn’t be prouder! 19 sure looks good on you my love @michelleio__ 😍

Happy birthday my love @michelleio__ 😍😍😍😍😍

