Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has fired back at Marvis for criticising him over his fake baby bump.

Recall that Bobrisky a few days ago claimed he was was two weeks gone and he can’t wait to be a mummy.

Bobrisky shows off pregnancy as he dances with baby bump in lovely video

Well, it looks like his baby bump display didn’t go down with a blogger named, Marvis, who took to social media to slammed the cross dresser.

Marvis accused Bobrisky of slut-shaming women, adding that he talks about suffering menstrual pain and experiencing pregnancy thereby making a mockery of the women/girls who actually go through that and miss “7 days of school every month.”

Well, Bobrisky has fired back at her as he said it is not about writing novel as he claimed he has helped a lot of women.

See what he wrote below;

“Aunty marvis, is not by coming online to write novel. Is about ur heart towards ur fellow woman. I can bring out prove to show d world how much have spent to support women, Both d widow and single mothers. Is not by coming out to write ✍️ novel aunty. Go and sit down somewhere mtvwwww.”

