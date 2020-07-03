A 40-year old man, Imo Edet, has been arrested for violating his neighbor’s 11-year-old daughter. He got into police trouble after he was allegedly caught sleeping with his neighbor’s daughter.

A report by P.M.EXPRESS said he is now facing a case of defilement which attracts many years of imprisonment if he is tried and convicted.

The incident happened at Bariga area of Lagos, where the suspect resides with the victim’s parents.

When Edet, was caught, the victim said he forced himself on her but he claimed that he did not force her.

The suspect was among the criminal suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu at State headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that On 25th June 2020 at about 1630 hours, a 35 years old woman (name withheld) reported at Bariga Police Station, that her 11-year old daughter (name withheld) was defiled by her neighbour, Imoh Edet ‘m’ 40, of Oyekainle Street, Bariga.

She said that whenever the suspect wants to have sexual intercourse with the daughter, he will call her out to his room under the guise of sending her on an errand.

When the suspect was arrested by Police operatives from Bariga, he confessed having sexual intercourse with the minor up to six times. The girl was taken to hospital for medical attention and forensic examination.

CP Odumosu said that the suspect, Edet, will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations. Among other suspects paraded by the Police were kidnappers, armed robbers, traffic robbers, fraudsters and other criminal elements arrested in various areas across the State.

