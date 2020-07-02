Police operatives from the Gender Section of the Lagos State Command have arrested a 47-year old man. The man had allegedly been sleeping with his 10-year old daughter.

The 47-year-old suspect, Gamoju, was paraded along with other criminal suspects by the commissioner of police CP Hakeem Odumosu, at the Police Command in Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect admitted that he had been sleeping with his daughter for about a year in their house at Ijanikin area of Lagos. It was sometime this year that the victim was able to summon the courage to report to the police.

The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime after further investigation and interrogation at the Gender Section Command.

The police boss at the Gender unit confirmed that Gamoju was in Police custody undergoing interrogation over the dastardly act.

He said:

“on 29th June 2020, at about 1105 hours, a 10-year old girl (name withheld) of Olorunshogo Street, Pako Ijanikin, reported at Ijanikin Police Station that her father, John Jester Gamoju, ‘m’ 47, of the same address, had been having sexual intercourse with her since 2019”.

The father was arrested by the security operatives from the Gender Unit while the daughter was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment. It was also gathered that the victim reported late because of fear as she was warned never to disclose it to anyone. However, she opened up to the police when she couldn’t bear the trauma any longer.

CP Odumosu said that the suspect will be charged to court after all investigations has been concluded. The suspect risks spending several years in prison if found guilty of the charges of defilement in the law court.

