Hushpuppi arrest is undoubtedly one of the trending and most discussed topics on the internet for the past few weeks. Though he has always been at the center of attention since he showed up some years back on the social media scene for his lavish spending and extravagant lifestyle.

Raymon Abbass was arrested in an operation tagged by the Dubai police as “Fox Hunt 2” alongside his popular accomplice, Woodberry, and 8 others.

Hushpuppi and Woodberry have been extradited to the United State where he conducted millions of dollars fraud.

Since he was caught, Nigerians have reacted differently to his arrest, some showing sympathy while most condemned him and his criminal ways.

After his arrest, some Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to show sympathy to the suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi and some have looked away from it totally.

Even some of our political leaders waged war at each other with claims of having a connection and working with the alleged fraudster. Though most of these accusations were met with serious denial by the accused party.

Denial or not, Hushpuppi had sure rolled with some notable personalities in Nigeria and other parts of the world before his arrest and in this post, we have curated the top 5 people the alleged fraudster have had a good time with when things were good.

1. Davido & Chioma

O.BO Baddest! Hushpuppi Biggest!

There’s absolutely nowhere you want to enter in that Dubai that Hushpuppi can’t enter as well before his arrest.

He was also spotted with Davido and his Fiancee, Chioma in Dubai during the after party of his brother, Chairman HKN wedding that was held in Dubai.

2. Wizkid

Seeing the Starboy chilling with Hushpuppi in Dubai shows that you can’t be too big to chill with Hushpuppi.

Jagaban of Dubai himself, Hushpuppi was spotted on a private Yacht with Wizkid when last he visited Dubai.

You can’t be too big for Hushpuppi mehn!

3. Mendy

Ramoni was also spotted with England club side, Manchester City and French National team defender, Benjamin Mendy while he was on vacation in Dubai.

We can all remember that from the FBI investigation on Hushpuppi, it was alleged that Hushpuppi was behind the $2million scam of one Italian club.

4. Comedian Lasisi Elenu

Prolific Instagram skit maker, Lasisi Elenu was also spotted with Hushpuppi when he visited Dubai.

The comedian was also taken on a shopping spree when he visited the suspected multi-million-dollar fraudster, Hushpuppi.

5. Senator Dino Melaye

The controversial Senator from Kogi State, Dino Melaye was also pictured with the suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi before he was arrested.

Remember how after the arrest of Hushpuppi, APC accused the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarkar, Bukola Saraki, Timi Frank, and Dino Melaye of having a connection with Hushpuppi, one of the reasons being the fact that they were all pictured with Him when they’re in Dubai.

