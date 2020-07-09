Popular rapper, 50 Cent flew into a rage, throwing a table and chair, after getting into it with a guy he’s beefed with in the past, TMZ reports.

The incident went down Wednesday night in the patio area at the Edgewater Commons Mall in Edgewater, NJ, where the rapper was enjoying drinks with a woman sitting on the other end of the table.

TMZ reports that at some point a man outside walked up to 50’s area and exchanged words before the incident turned violent. You can see in the video as 50 cent grabbed a table and launched it in the man’s direction. It ended up hitting a Lexus. He then picked up a chair and tossed it at the man, who at that point had ripped off his shirt looking for a fight. The man ultimately fled, and 50 and his companion also left hopping into his white Rolls-Royce.

Law enforcement disclosed that no arrests were made and they will not pursue charges.

“As for the man who got in 50’s grill … a source close to the rapper tells us the man was filming and talking smack. Our sources say it’s the same guy who got up in 50’s face last year outside a movie theater, trying to get the mogul to check out his Instagram,” TMZ reports.

