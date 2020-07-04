Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is still grieving the death of her father who passed away recently. She shared a heartbreaking note about her late father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, who died on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

She also shared rare photos of herself and her dad. “I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe that I am writing about my father in the past tense. My heart is broken.”

She also talked about how she has been grieving, the pain she has endured, her broken heart, and how she has been unable to travel to Nigeria because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

