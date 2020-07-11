An ex-marine and a former college football player, Phillip Blanks, made the biggest andgreatest catch of his life when he saved a child thrown from a burning building over the weekend.

A shocking video showed the moment Blanks caught a three-year-old boy thrown from the balcony of a burning apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 3, right before he hit the ground, KABC reported.

“Instinct. There wasn’t much thinking. I just reacted. I just did it,” he told the station.

The 28-year-old said he was always raised with the mindset to serve others.



Blanks served in the U.S.

Marines and currently has a job in the security industry.

