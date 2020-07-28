A Nigerian lady has explained the reason why the lovebirds of this year’s BBNaija show, Eric and Lilo should be the first housemates to be evicted when eviction starts.
The lady identified as Dee Larry has taken to Twitter to air her opinion on the first set of housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija reality show.
According to Larry, BBN couple, Eric and Lilo need to be voted out of the reality show so they can plan their traditional marriage.
“I think Lilo and Eric should be voted out next week so they can go and do their traditional marriage”, she wrote.
Eric and Lilo have been a perfect couple since the beginning of the show but some fans are not having it at all.
HOT NOW
Discussion about this post