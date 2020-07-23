A man known as Mitesh Patel from West Yorkshire has killed his wife so he could run away with her frozen embryos to have a family with his gay lover.

34-year-old Jessica Patel, who was a pharmacist was killed by her husband in a premeditated attack.

Before her death, evidence of physical abuse was found on her body, as she once claimed that he hit her with a car.

In a bid to isolate her from her family, Patel moved Jessica to Middlesbrough from Halifax, West Yorkshire,

Mitesh Patel, who was also a pharmacist, spent five years planning to kill his wife so he could use her frozen embryos to have a family with his lover he met on a gay dating app, Grindr.

He had also planned to claim a £2 million life insurance payout and tried to cover his tracks by staging a break-in and claiming an intruder murdered his wife.

A health app on his mobile phone had exposed his dirty plans as the app recorded his frantic act as he raced around the house after her death.

Mr. Mitesh was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years after a jury took just two hours and 50 minutes to convict him of murder.

