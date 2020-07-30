There was mild pandemonium at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday after two airplanes collided at the international wing of the airport.

The planes, belonging to Middle East Airlines and Turkish Airlines respectively, collided on Wednesday at the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The collision occurred when Middle East Airlines plane was coming to park on the apron while Turkish Airlines aircraft was taxiing out.

Thankfully, No injury was reported and passengers on Turkish Airlines flight were made to disembark. The two planes were later grounded.

