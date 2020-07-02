Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo is celebrating the 12th birthday of his second child, Morakinyo Ninalowo today, July 2, 2020. The excited father took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos pf his family as well as a picture of him posing next to his son.

He wrote:

H.A.P.P.Y 12th B.I.R.T.H.D.A.Y K.E.Y.O 🎂 🎂 🎂 🎉 🎉 🎉

You mean the world to me son. Daddy’s Bestie ✊🏾 Love you @iamnino_key ❤️❤️❤️

His wife, Bunmi Ninalowo also took to her Instagram page of over 160k followers to celebrate her only son as he turns a year older today.

She wrote:

So glad that God has blessed me with a son like you so proud of you ❤There is a little more of me I’m you every year growing You will always be my little boy 👑Happy 12th Birthday

