Nollywood actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin, reportedly had a lovely traditional wedding ceremony yesterday. According to reports shared on social media, Lizzy tied the knot with her beau at a lowkey event on Thursday, July 16th. The white wedding is reportedly set for Saturday, July 18th.

However, Liz Anjoirin herself is yet to confirm the news but fans have begun pouring in their congratulatory messages to the Nollywood star.

See photos below ;

Meanwhile, It looks like online beggars have frustrated Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham as she in a recent post disclosed she is tired of them.

The mother of one took to her Twitter handle to slam those always begging her for financial aid on social media.

HOT NOW