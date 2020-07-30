Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, has laid curses on an Instagram troll who dragged her over her daughter, Regina Daniels marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The Instagram user, @stanley6to6, dropped a comment on one of her posts, saying she set her daughter to be a single mother because of money.

His comment reads ;

“You just go give your 18 years old daughter to 70 years old man, I they help you shame madam, you just set single mother life for small Regina because of money shame” he wrote.

Rita Daniels fired back at the troll, cursing him, his family, and generations to come.

Rita replied;

“@stanley6to6 this is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you’re not trained to respect your elders. I stand this morning to bless you with your wish. May single parenthood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN.”

See screenshots below ;

