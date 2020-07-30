Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, has laid curses on an Instagram troll who dragged her over her daughter, Regina Daniels marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.
The Instagram user, @stanley6to6, dropped a comment on one of her posts, saying she set her daughter to be a single mother because of money.
His comment reads ;
Rita Daniels fired back at the troll, cursing him, his family, and generations to come.
Rita replied;
“@stanley6to6 this is how you incurred generational curse into your family. Since you’re not trained to respect your elders. I stand this morning to bless you with your wish. May single parenthood be a permanent trademark and symbol of your family and generations to come. IJN.”
See screenshots below ;
