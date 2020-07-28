Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola have taken to social media to lament about how frustrating it is to be a nursing mother.

The sexy screen diva who couldn’t hide her emotions noted via a post on her official Instagram Page that she is really tired of breastfeeding adding that she wants to stop breast feeding her 9 months old baby.

Sharing a sexy picture of herself, Wumi Toriola wrote:;

“Mummies, lets talk about breastfeeding weaning ………….How do you know when to STOP breastfeeding???….because is like ayam tired oooooooooooo”