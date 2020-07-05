A 50-year-old woman has stunned social media users with her astonishing adolescent looks. The beautiful woman identified as O̧lájùmò̧kȩ́ Fásùnló̧rò̧, stunned social media users with her age-defying photos and they claimed she looks quite younger than her age.
Sharing the photos, she wrote ;
It’s my Jubilee and I am thankful for the half C E N T U R Y!
See more photos below ;
Below are some comments from Twitter users;
It's my Jubilee and I am thankful for the last C E N T U R Y! pic.twitter.com/FBmSqpjHSf
— O̧lájùmò̧kȩ́ Fásùnló̧rò̧™ (@Krispyanna) July 5, 2020
Lateefat wrote ;
This is your 25th birthday, you’re only pranking us.
Happy birthday to you ma, I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and happiness
You look really good. Happy birthday ma'am
— Dr Edee (@Princessibiok) July 5, 2020
Congratulations, 50 looks good on you ❤❤❤ more wins to life, you're celebrated
— Olayemigold (@OlagoldPrecious) July 5, 2020
Wow 50 years & you are looking sweet 16 forever 20 😮😮😮😮😮 happy birthday dear may you live to celebrate another 50 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂
— Rose Roai (@rose_roai) July 5, 2020
50 wowww✨✨
Happy birthday ma
— MhAreeYam❤😍❤ (@Yahya_abike) July 5, 2020
HOT NOW
- My husband looked like a farmer when we met – Regina Daniels-Nwoko
- How Hushpuppi’s bestie, Woodberry, chatted unknowingly with an FBI agent (screenshots)
- Throwback: This young man was the first to expose Hushpuppi’s criminal activities in 2017
Discussion about this post