A 50-year-old woman has stunned social media users with her astonishing adolescent looks. The beautiful woman identified as O̧lájùmò̧kȩ́ Fásùnló̧rò̧, stunned social media users with her age-defying photos and they claimed she looks quite younger than her age.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

It’s my Jubilee and I am thankful for the half C E N T U R Y!

See more photos below ;

Below are some comments from Twitter users;

It's my Jubilee and I am thankful for the last C E N T U R Y! pic.twitter.com/FBmSqpjHSf — O̧lájùmò̧kȩ́ Fásùnló̧rò̧™ (@Krispyanna) July 5, 2020

Lateefat wrote ;

This is your 25th birthday, you’re only pranking us.

Happy birthday to you ma, I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and happiness

You look really good. Happy birthday ma'am — Dr Edee (@Princessibiok) July 5, 2020

Congratulations, 50 looks good on you ❤❤❤ more wins to life, you're celebrated — Olayemigold (@OlagoldPrecious) July 5, 2020

Wow 50 years & you are looking sweet 16 forever 20 😮😮😮😮😮 happy birthday dear may you live to celebrate another 50 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 — Rose Roai (@rose_roai) July 5, 2020

50 wowww✨✨

Happy birthday ma — MhAreeYam❤😍❤ (@Yahya_abike) July 5, 2020

HOT NOW