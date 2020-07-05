Earlier today, Kanye West announced that he is running for the president of the United States, triggering a meme fest on social media.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” the 43-year-old tweeted.
While many did not take the announcement seriously, others expressed disbelief with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Kris Jenner on her way to be Kanye’s campaign manager. pic.twitter.com/vzERWhrxRp
— JD (@Jonny_Dodds) July 5, 2020
so you’re telling me ppl genuinely want to vote kanye into office? goodbye. pic.twitter.com/S44eXth07l
— ; Nao 🤍🏃♀️ (@vlxnne) July 5, 2020
https://twitter.com/plscallmezen/status/1279676021109907456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
No thanks. pic.twitter.com/HHP5yYkOMo
— Tired&Angry (@FakeJerryOlaya) July 5, 2020
— Heavenly D. Controller 🍑 (@HeavenlyControl) July 5, 2020
I will be voting for Kanye West for President. pic.twitter.com/GEHqH4jblc
— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 5, 2020
YES SHE WILL BE THE FIRST LADY! WHAT A JOKE LMAO pic.twitter.com/UYqwUiO6B7
— Ryan (@ryan_sethi) July 5, 2020
I think @taylorswift13 should declare her candidacy ASAP!
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 5, 2020
The 21-time Grammy award winner has been an active supporter of Donald Trump and has mentioned in the past his desire to run for president.
